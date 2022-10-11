Billionaire Winklevoss twins launch Gemini crypto exchange in Ireland

Gemini, the cryptocurrency firm owned by the billionaire American Winklevoss twins, will be launching its services in Ireland tomorrow and establishing its European headquarters in Dublin.

The platform will accept cryptocurrency transactions in euros and sterling.

The platform allows users to buy and sell over 100 cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, ether, and DeFi tokens.

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss shot to fame after suing fellow Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly stealing their idea to create Facebook.

The twins, who are now estimated to have a cryptocurrency-related fortune of over $1bn each, were also former US Olympic rowers.

Gemini users can make purchases with a debit card or using Apple Pay or Google Pay, and can put money in their account through bank Sepa transfers.

The company’s ActiveTrader tool will also be available “for more advanced traders”, according to the firm.

Gemini recently gained approval from the Central Bank of Ireland to provide crypto services to the Irish market.

“Gemini is committed to providing consumers and institutions with a secure entry point into crypto,” said Gillian Lynch, head of Ireland and Europe at Gemini.

“We’re excited to be live in Ireland, where there is strong demand among a highly educated and tech-literate consumer base for accessible crypto services in euros.

"Ireland has a developed financial services industry and is an internationally recognised technology hub that serves as a gateway to the wider European fintech market. We look forward to continuing our expansion in the region,” she said.