Big tech platforms are not fact-checking misinformation in Ireland - major new report

A major new report claims that promises by social media firms to introduce new fact-checking features have not occurred.

The report, commissioned by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and undertaken by DCU’s Institute For Future Media and Journalism, examined Facebook, Google, Twitter and Microsoft for any “increase in accountability for content that is carried and promoted on their services in Ireland”.

But if found no evidence of concrete measures such as fact-checking.

“Our findings indicate that the most significant shortcoming of empowering consumers was the labelling of trustworthy content on digital platforms,” said Jane Suiter, director of the DCU Institute.

“Our researchers could not identify any news item across any platform that had been labelled as fact-checked with the corresponding verdict on its authenticity. This represents a substantial obstacle in assisting Irish consumers to make informed decisions when they encounter news online.”

The big tech firms had signed up to a European Code of Practice on Disinformation, aimed at tackling the spread of fake news on social media platforms.

In the US, Facebook has employed some fact-checking resources to label questionable sources of news. This includes human beings overseeing disputed references.

In 2018, Facebook announced a partnership with The Journal as a third-party fact-checking resource. That publication did rate some Facebook content as false, including an image of Arlene Foster purporting to vote with an Irish passport.

The BAI/DCU report found that actions carried out by the big four tech platforms included mechanisms to report fake news, providing greater information on the content visible on the platforms, greater control and transparency in relation to advertising and user preferences, and the promotion of authentic and authoritative information sources.

This, however, is “mixed and inconsistent”, the report says.

The report also found that supports in place for Irish research and academic institutions remain “episodic and largely inadequate to assist in the delivery of any rigorous analysis and monitoring of online disinformation trends in Ireland”.

The BAI and DCU FuJo Institute say that more needs to be done.

“Greater commitment to the labelling of trustworthy content by digital platforms is required to empower consumers and reduce the harmful impact of disinformation on society,” said the report.

