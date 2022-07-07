Ban on Facebook data transfers between EU and US draws closer

The Irish Data Protection Commissioner is moving ahead with a ban on Facebook and Instagram data transfers from the EU to the US.

Helen Dixon’s office is now sending her decision to other European data regulators, who will have a month to offer views or objections.

The move could mean disruption to the world’s biggest social media platform, which is mostly dependent on online advertising for income.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has previously said that may not be able to operate services in the EU with such a ban in place.

The decision does not immediately affect Whatsapp or other companies outside Meta.

The potential ban comes as the EU and US are in negotiations over a legal mechanism for data transfers between the two zones.

In 2020, the European Court of Justice ruled that a previous transfer agreement, named ‘Privacy Shield’, was insufficient to protect EU citizens’ privacy rights in the US. The Court said that unwarranted surveillance in the US remained an unacceptable barrier and that Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner had an obligation to enforce European citizens’ rights.

Meta has yet to comment on the referral by the Irish DPC to other regulators.

However, the company’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, recently described a future ban on data transfers between the EU and US as damaging for thousands of European businesses, and disruptive to health and education entities that rely on online platforms for everyday work.

Earlier this year, the company repeated its assertion that it may not able to continue its services in Europe.

”If we are unable to transfer data between and among countries and regions in which we operate, or if we are restricted from sharing data among our products and services, it could affect our ability to provide our services, the manner in which we provide our services or our ability to target ads,” it said in a disclosure to US authorities.

“In the event of no political or judicial breakthrough on the matter, “we will likely be unable to offer a number of our most significant products and services, including Facebook and Instagram, in Europe”, it added.