Ask Adrian: Our technology editor tackles your trickiest tech problems


Cheaper option: An Post mobile uses the Vodafone network Expand
Best deal: the iPad is cheapest on the Apple online store Expand
Apple Watch SE Expand
iPad Air 2020 Expand

Best deal: the iPad is cheapest on the Apple online store

Apple Watch SE

iPad Air 2020

Question: My mobile contract is up and I don't need a new phone at present. My operator (Vodafone) has offered to keep me on my current bill, but at €45 I'm wondering if I can get a better price. I don't want hassle in changing my number. I don't mind staying on the deal but am just wondering whether you have any advice. I use it a bit for browsing, Facebook and WhatsApp as well as calls.

Answer

€45 is a very, very high monthly tariff for a mobile service that doesn't also include a contribution towards a subsidised phone. Unless there's some other special reason you're paying that much, or the Vodafone signal is the only one you can reliably get in your area, you should switch right away. (And even if you need to stick with Vodafone for coverage purposes, you should still choose another plan, which I'll recommend below.)

