Ask Adrian: Our technology editor tackles your trickiest tech problems

Question: My mobile contract is up and I don't need a new phone at present. My operator (Vodafone) has offered to keep me on my current bill, but at €45 I'm wondering if I can get a better price. I don't want hassle in changing my number. I don't mind staying on the deal but am just wondering whether you have any advice. I use it a bit for browsing, Facebook and WhatsApp as well as calls.

Answer

€45 is a very, very high monthly tariff for a mobile service that doesn't also include a contribution towards a subsidised phone. Unless there's some other special reason you're paying that much, or the Vodafone signal is the only one you can reliably get in your area, you should switch right away. (And even if you need to stick with Vodafone for coverage purposes, you should still choose another plan, which I'll recommend below.)

First, know right away that keeping your number is a given and it's a quick, painless process that whichever operator you're switching to will automatically do.

Read More

I'll start with other options within Vodafone's coverage. On Vodafone itself, your main choice is its Pay As You Go 'Extra' plan which costs €32.50 a month (billable as €30 "every four weeks").

For this, you get all calls, texts, normal speed and 30GB of included data. 30GB is a lot less than other operators will give you for under half the price, but it should easily be enough for someone with the usage habits you've identified.

There are cheaper tariff options on Vodafone, but they all come with significant trade-offs that I wouldn't recommend. For example, the operator has a €21.70 per month (billable at €20 "every four weeks") option for all calls and texts, but only 10GB of monthly data, a very low amount in today's market that could leave you facing extra charges. Alternative €21.70 plans are even more limiting, bundling more data but confining you to some combination of weekend calls, Vodafone-only calls and texts or limited speeds.

As you'll see from other options below, Vodafone is the most expensive by quite a bit. However, it's only fair to point out that there is a reason for this. According to most reputable surveys and industry metrics, it has generally had the strongest coverage and fastest signal speeds, overall, during the last decade. That's important to business users, in particular, who are willing to pay a premium for the coverage.

That said, there is an innovative, little-known way to get the benefit of this network at a much lower price. An Post Mobile is a 'virtual' operator which uses Vodafone's network and costs just €20 a month for 25GB of data and unlimited calls and texts. It's hard to understand why someone trying to save money wouldn't seriously consider this.

But it's in the alternative networks where you really start to see bargains.

For example, Three's subsidiary operator, 48, has a blockbuster €8-per-month deal that gives you a massive 100GB, all calls and all texts. This is, by far, the best deal on the market.

The next best deal is Eir-owned GoMo, which gives you 80GB of data, all calls and texts for €13 a month.

Is there a 'catch' with either budget deal? Are the data speeds or the signal coverage secretly limited or something? No - you get as good a service as on their 'parent' networks, Three and Eir. The only real limitation is that there are no physical shops to go and talk to someone or get your sim card. Everything is done online - including your billing, though a credit card - and your sim card is sent out to you in the post.

Again, before considering any of these mobile tariffs, it is crucial to check that you have a decent signal from whichever network you're thinking of switching to. Because, ultimately, it doesn't matter how much you save if you can't use the service.

Recommendation: An Post Mobile (€20 a month from An Post)

Question

My mum is in her mid-70s and has been using an old iPad which is getting slower and needs replacing. She has a laptop but doesn't use it for much. She uses the iPad to watch Netflix and to do a little online shopping and browsing. Would a new iPad be the best option or would something like a Chromebook, with a keyboard and a touchscreen, be a good option?

- Amanda Kinahan

Answer

A new iPad - especially if your mum is already comfortable using it. Chromebooks are decent (and often cheaper when the price of an iPad keyboard is factored in), but it's a different experience. If you're upgrading right now, you should buy directly from Apple's online store to get the best deal. Some large Irish retailers are currently selling last year's iPad at a price that's higher than that charged by Apple directly for its new, better iPad.









Email your questions to ­ aweckler@independent.ie

Tech Two

Apple Watch SE

€294 from Apple online store

Expand Close Apple Watch SE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Apple Watch SE

Apple's new 'basic' Watch SE has lots of the high-end features of last year's flagship model, including a bigger 40mm or 44mm display. It's more than €100 cheaper than the top-end new Watch 6 and is only missing the 'always-on' feature, oxygen measurement sensor and ECG indicator. If you're going for an Apple Watch, get this one.

iPad Air 2020

€668 from retailers

Expand Close iPad Air 2020 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp iPad Air 2020

If you were thinking of getting an iPad Pro for home, work or study, you might really want Apple's new iPad Air instead. It's basically the same machine (accepting the same keyboards, Apple Pencil and USB-C connections) as the current iPad Pro 11. But it costs over €200 less. You can even get them in different colours.