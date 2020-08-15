Ask Adrian: Our technology editor tackles your trickiest tech problems

Question: I am a pensioner and I bought an iPhone for the first time five years ago. The screen recently cracked and I now have a new iPhone 11. However, I am at a loss as to how to transfer my contacts like I did with an older Nokia. The assistant in the phone shop said that they don't provide that sort of service any more. Any tips would be gratefully received.

- D Prunty

Answer: This is a common problem for newcomers to iPhones and smartphones. It can sometimes be very straightforward and sometimes very tricky. I'll give you both scenarios. Apple iPhones are now designed to transfer things like your contacts, apps and other information (like valued photos) to a new model quickly, especially if you still have the old iPhone.

The way this happens, in an ideal situation, is as follows. You switch on the new iPhone and it asks you to bring the old iPhone close to it. It then asks you for your 'Apple ID' password, and also to connect to your local Wi-Fi, and starts transferring everything. Usually, this takes less than 10 minutes from start to finish.

The end result is that your new iPhone has all of the apps, contacts, text messages and photos that were on your old iPhone (which keeps all that information too).

It's often not so straightforward, though. Whenever I've done this for a relative or friend, the first major hurdle is often the 'Apple ID'. They often can't remember the password. Without it, it takes a lot longer to transfer everything over. (It's good housekeeping to know it, anyway.) The iPhone should give you a tappable get-out option that says "I forgot my password". If you tap this, it may ask you to input a combination of your phone number and your existing phone's screen-lock password. Then it should let you change your Apple ID password so that you can continue the transfer process. Even here, though, there can be complications.

I recently set up a relative's new iPhone which kept asking me for the password to a second, older Apple ID on the phone which had been used to download some of the phone's apps.

This was much harder to detect or change, as the above ('I forgot') process defaults to the most recent Apple ID. After a while toing and froing, I ended up just deleting the apps and reinstalling them under the newer Apple ID profile.

All of the aforementioned processes assume that you still have the old iPhone. If you don't, you can still set up your new iPhone from an 'iCloud' backup. Again, this depends on you being somewhat up to date on your iCloud backups and having enough iCloud storage (which you often have to pay for) to go from one phone to the other.

Finally, if none of the above processes is doable for you, you can still manually set up your new iPhone by downloading the apps one by one from the App Store. When you log in, they'll have all your information. Your sim card should have quite a few of your contacts on them, although you won't have things like text message conversations stored.

Question: My daughter is 18 and hopes to start college in September. She says that the MacBook is the thing to have. But it's almost twice the price of some other laptops. Is a MacBook necessary or is it more of a fashion statement? I'm a little out of touch with technology but my daughter doesn't know much more about these things than me.

- David Dempsey

Answer: Apple MacBooks are great computers that, overall, last a long time. But you're right - they tend to be at the expensive end of the spectrum. The MacBook Air, for example, starts at about €1,250.

For a decent college laptop with enough power and features to comfortably last three or four years, I tend to recommend €600 to €700 Windows laptops with Intel Core i5 chips, at least 8GB or Ram and at least 256GB of storage (which must be solid state storage, not old-fashioned whirring, spinning storage). By way of illustration, Lenovo's Ideapad 5i (€649 from Currys) is a very solid, affordable option. It has all the appropriate specifications and a good 14in screen.

It should definitely do the trick. If you're looking for something a little cheaper, you might find HP's cf1599 model still around in some shops for under €600.

Some alternatives such as Microsoft's Surface Go 2 seem like good value at around €700, but are underpowered for what some students may need over a three-year period. And although I'm a big proponent of iPad Pros, some colleges have rigid IT systems that are tricky to navigate using anything but a Windows-style machine.

Recommendation: Lenovo Ideapad 5i (€649 from Currys)

