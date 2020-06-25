Ask Adrian: Our technology editor tackles your trickiest tech problems

Question: I am an actor. Although many of us are currently out of work, there is still some stuff going on. Self-taped auditions have become the norm. I am looking for a recommendation for a phone or a DSLR camera that is easy to use for a technophobe like me. I want it to have a good camera and editing capacity. Do you have any recommendations?

- Maria Fitz

Answer: There are a couple of new specialist blogging cameras, such as Sony's ZV-1 or Panasonic's Lumix G100. But you have to know a bit to set them up and, more importantly, transfer and edit the footage.

I wouldn't have said it a couple of years ago, but in general, smartphones have now caught up to DSLRs on general video recording quality. I know this as I use both a lot. Newer smartphones now have great video recording and handle different lighting conditions beautifully. They also save you having to invest in a separate microphone, which DSLR recording usually requires.

As for which phone is best, in my experience iPhones are slightly better and easier for editing footage directly on the phone itself through a combination of its own basic Photos app and the simple yet flexible iMovie app.

Don't get me wrong - I often use a DSLR camera (usually a Canon EOS RP because of its flip-out screen) but it's a lot trickier to set up, you need to know much more about settings and you also then need an iPad or laptop to edit the footage.

That said, a DSLR lens can definitely give you additional quality, but it really has to be one of the more expensive lenses; the one I use (16-35mm f2.8) costs well over €1,000.

Another alternative is a decent separate webcam for your laptop (if you have a laptop). The quality on these is now good and they usually cost only about €60-€100. Logitech is probably the best option here.

A final option is an iPad. It may sound odd, but the cameras on the newer ones are now very good for video recording.

The advantage here is that you have the footage on the iPad and can edit it directly either using the iPad's own app or one of half a dozen others from the App Store.

PS: If you're using a phone or an iPad, use the rear camera, not the selfie one - it's much better quality. I know that's a pain as you can see yourself in the selfie camera, but the quality is not quite as good.

The only other piece of advice I'd have is pay attention to your light source - don't have any bright light (especially a window) behind you. I almost always record with a window a metre or two in front of me - it gives your face a nice clear, flattering light and makes the back of the room nice and dark by comparison.

Recommendation: iPhone 11 (€829 from retailers); Sony ZV-1 (€799 from camera stores)

Question: You wrote an article in the Irish Independent about Eir beginning to charge for Eircom.net email. Unfortunately, I am unable to get the proper information from the various Eir offices I contacted as to whom I need to pay this amount to each month. I do not have an Eircom account, but I have my email address with eircom.net. Can you help me?

- Eileen Kenny

Answer: You don't need to set up a separate account as such. From this Wednesday (July 1), when you log on to your Eircom.net email address with your username and password, you'll be automatically redirected to a "secure payment page", Eir says. "There, you'll be asked to enter credit or debit card details if you choose to continue to use the service."

Eir might also email you as part of this process.

"Payment is managed via a secure platform," an Eir spokesperson told me when I asked about it. "The link is emailed directly to service users. Once the customer enters their card details for payment, they can continue to use their email service as usual."

This is slightly unfortunate as mostly security experts, including Eir itself on a different part of its website, generally don't email you links relating to personal or financial information.

If you don't want to pay the new €6 monthly subscription for your Eir webmail, you won't be able to open emails. If you don't pay within two months, your email account will be deleted.

You can export your emails and contact addresses to free services such as Gmail. Instructions for doing so can be found at support.google.com and involve setting up a Gmail account or using an existing Gmail account.

