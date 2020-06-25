| 12.9°C Dublin

Ask Adrian: Our technology editor tackles your trickiest tech problems

 

Good for blogging: the Sony ZV-1, which is a new specialist camera priced at €799

Question: I am an actor. Although many of us are currently out of work, there is still some stuff going on. Self-taped auditions have become the norm. I am looking for a recommendation for a phone or a DSLR camera that is easy to use for a technophobe like me. I want it to have a good camera and editing capacity. Do you have any recommendations?

- Maria Fitz

Answer: There are a couple of new specialist blogging cameras, such as Sony's ZV-1 or Panasonic's Lumix G100. But you have to know a bit to set them up and, more importantly, transfer and edit the footage.