| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ask Adrian: Our technology editor tackles your trickiest tech problems

 

From left: the Samsung S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra Expand

Close

From left: the Samsung S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra

From left: the Samsung S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra

From left: the Samsung S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Question: I got a sextortion email with my password in the subject line. I'm worried, should I respond? How did they get my password?

- John W, via email

Answer: Don't respond - this is a common scam. They've made up something about some viewing session they claim you had and then posted a password you recognise to dazzle you and make you believe it must be true.