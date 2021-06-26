| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ask Adrian: Laptop issues on Zoom calls and art projects on an iPad

Our technology editor answers your trickiest tech problems

Mini-LED display: The brightness of the screen on the new iPad Pro is noticeably better than the previous model Expand
Bleeper eCity 1 Expand
Samsung Book Pro 360 Expand

Close

Mini-LED display: The brightness of the screen on the new iPad Pro is noticeably better than the previous model

Mini-LED display: The brightness of the screen on the new iPad Pro is noticeably better than the previous model

Bleeper eCity 1

Bleeper eCity 1

Samsung Book Pro 360

Samsung Book Pro 360

/

Mini-LED display: The brightness of the screen on the new iPad Pro is noticeably better than the previous model

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Question I am a ‘non-techie’ 62-year-old woman who is self-employed and I have worked from home for 20 years. Fifteen months ago, I bought a Lenovo Ideapad S340 from a major retailer in Ireland for work and recreational use. I’ve had problems. When Zoom calls began, my friends and colleagues all complained that they couldn’t hear me. I remedied this by buying headphones. Last month, the camera started giving me problems — flickering, then not working, then appearing to be OK, then covering only half a screen. Now it has completely failed with an error code that, I’ve discovered, other customers have also complained about. Is it possible to fix this, or do I have to now buy a camera to sit on the top of the laptop screen, which would have to be removed every time I close the laptop? — Bairbre O’Hogan

Answer

Given that it’s over a year since you bought it, it’s very unlikely that the retailer you bought it from will help you out in terms of a replacement or repair. The manufacturer is another matter — Lenovo’s standard warranty on laptops is just one year. I’m assuming that applies to your Ideapad, unless you took out an extended warranty.

Privacy