Ask Adrian: Inaccurate smartwatch readings, portable CD players for cars and Sky Glass ‘recording’ issues

Question Rather than waste money on a smartwatch I wouldn’t wear, I started using my personal iPhone to count my steps. But I noticed that on occasion it was recording an abnormally high number, in some cases 30,000 or more. I wouldn’t walk more than 12,000 or 15,000 on a very active day. If it’s going to be doing that, there’s no point. Why does it do this and how can I fix it? — Brian Garvey

Answer

When you say ‘personal’ iPhone, is it possible that you have a personal phone and a separate work phone? I ask only because if you are logged into both of them, they can duplicate the steps you’re taking, leading to an unrealistically flattering representation of your levels of activity.

Even if that’s not the reason, you can manually adjust the record of your steps on your iPhone. When you open the built-in Health app (the white square one with the red heart on it), you tap ‘steps’ and then scroll down to the bottom of the screen, where it says ‘show all data’. If you tap ‘edit’ on any of the days, you can delete the figures, hour by hour.

It works the other way too, by the way. When you tap ‘steps’ (as above), instead of scrolling down to ‘show all data’, tap ‘add data’ at the top right of the screen. This allows you to add any steps you think your phone might have missed. Obviously, this also allows you to cheat your step counter; it’s mainly intended for you to correct it if you nipped down to the shops or took the dog around the block without your phone on you and want those steps to be taken into account.

Question

My new car (an electric Volvo) does not have a CD player. Can you recommend a portable device for car use only?

— Michael C

Answer

You can buy CD players that plug into your car’s USB port. For example, you can get a special unit fitted into your car, such as is available from ICE Systems in Dublin (€295).

An alternative, but less neat method is to look for a portable CD player that supports Bluetooth. These are difficult to find in shops, but Amazon has a few of them (Oakcastle has one for around €60, while Ion has a few models also).

Because they have Bluetooth, they can connect wirelessly to your car’s stereo in the same hands-free way that your phone would.

Mostly, these are powered by one (or both) of a USB plug (from your car) or two AA batteries. Other models with rechargeable batteries built in cost about €30 more.

Even if you don’t find a Bluetooth model, you can still connect wirelessly to your car if you buy a Bluetooth transmitter, which plugs into your CD player and emits a Bluetooth signal that’s picked up by your car stereo. These are pretty cheap, at between €15 and €20 on sites such as Amazon.

Question

We’re thinking of getting a Sky Glass TV. But I read that it has difficulties recording some shows. Is this right?

— Margaret O’Neill

Answer

It’s mainly BBC content that it has issues with. So if you like to record Match of the Day, you’re out of luck with Sky Glass. The reason for this is that it comes without local storage on the TV set itself; when you add a programme to the ‘playlist’, it tries to source that show via the web. This works for a lot of content, but not for a lot of BBC shows.

Otherwise, this is quite a good telly.​ It works right out of the box with just one plug, connecting to your home Wi-Fi.

That means there’s no need for a satellite dish or a set-top box. The (good) speakers are built in, too. And it’s cheaper to buy in instalments than upfront.

