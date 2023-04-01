Ask Adrian: How can I recover lost emails and get compensation for my Eir account?
Our technology editor answers your trickiest tech questions
Adrian Weckler
Question:
Latest Technology
How does the prospect of life without Facebook grab you?
ComReg is ‘monitoring’ wave of price changes by Ireland’s biggest telcos
A concerned parent’s guide to ‘essay-killing’ ChatGPT
Ask Adrian: Would an Amazon speaker be a good replacement for my portable radio?
Google’s search for dominance complicated by emergence of ChatGPT
Twitter drops ‘government-funded media’ tag on RTÉ, NPR and other public-funded media accounts
Netflix plans password-sharing clampdown ‘by July’ as Amazon Prime Video unveils Dialogue Boost for those who struggle to hear speech over music
Facebook US data transfer decision due in May – DPC
Budget buys: We’ve picked the four best smartphones on the market for under €300
Review: Final’s ZE8000 buds are an audiophile’s choice
Top Stories
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Government leaders say Niall Collins should have recused himself from meeting about land later sold to his wife
Bench warrant issued for man who sold passport used by Daniel Kinahan
Latest NewsMore
ARCHIVE: Elaine's dad: 'This is our life sentence. For us there is no parole'
Cash and Rolex watches seized during garda operation targeting gang impersonating police officers
Duke of Sussex hacking claim against tabloid publisher laid bare at High Court
Prince Harry is at centre of phone hacking trial against tabloid publisher
Sturgeon: I could not have anticipated SNP’s troubles ‘in my worst nightmares’
Barbie maker launches first Down’s syndrome doll
Emmet Mullins denies Willie Mullins a grade one treble at Punchestown
Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney jokes about Gareth Bale offer
Patch crowned ‘beautiful bulldog’ at Drake University event
Arsenal will never have a better chance to win a league title – Ray Parlour