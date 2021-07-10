| 17.4°C Dublin

Ask Adrian: Decluttering a full hard drive, and how to access photos on a phone that won’t charge

Our technology editor answers your trickiest tech problems

Adrian Weckler

Question I bought an Acer Aspire laptop with a 14-inch screen about six years ago. Its hard drive now says that it is almost full — there’s just 0.4GB of space free. It won’t download anything for me anymore. I’ve taken photos, downloads and documents off the hard drive but it made no difference. I have used CCleaner (a PC decluttering program) a few times, too. I read that you should not defragment a solid state drive like mine. I am a pensioner (73) and I’m not really up to speed on all the tech stuff. I can manage most of the usual things like emails, photos and WhatsApp. How can I clean the hard drive to allow more space on it? I would appreciate your help very much. — Peadar Teehan, Tipperary


Answer
There are one or two approaches, here. You’ve already tried CCleaner, but did you try the built-in Disk Cleanup facility on Windows itself?

You do this by clicking the Start button and doing a search for ‘Disk Cleanup’. When you open this, you should be able to choose the ‘drive’ you suspect is full of unwanted clutter. Then choose ‘clean up system files’.
It should give you the option of choosing what kind of files (such as photos, videos, documents) that you’re happy to remove. The last action is to go back to the Start menu, pick ‘computer’ from your File Explorer, select the drive you just processed (or cleaned) and then hit ‘refresh’. That should free up at least a bit of space for you.

