Ask Adrian: Bluetooth speakers under €500, storing photos and articles online, and turning Hi8 tapes digital

Can you advise on the most efficient way to copy and store items on my PC? At times I come across articles, recipes, photographs and other things that I would like to return to at a later date. This sometimes include A5-size pages. I am willing to invest in any necessary equipment as I don’t wish to hoard pages from newspapers and magazines any longer.

— Anne Coleman

If you mean physical articles, photos and associated bits and bobs, the easiest way to get them in one easily-accessible digital place is through an online storage service such as Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote or even Pinterest. For what you say you want to do, all of these services will allow you to use your phone’s camera to ‘scan’ whatever it is you want to keep for later viewing.

They will then either store it as a photo or as a PDF file to the online service, which is accessible from any computer, tablet or phone as soon as you log on to it online. Unfortunately, very few of these are free any more. Pinterest is, but you won’t see the stored images in quite as high resolution as the paid services (and it won’t let you redownload the images). This might be OK for something like a casual photo, but maybe not for a broadsheet page article or some other large print that is being reduced to a smaller photo. Evernote has a free tier, too, but it’s limited to a paltry 60MB of uploads a month, which is the equivalent of about 20 to 30 documents snapped.

The really slick services, like Dropbox, are priced from €10 per month. Unless you think you’re going to be saving a lot of documents, it may not be worth the money.

The most sensible option may be Google Drive. If you have a Google account (for Gmail, for example), you’ll also have a login for Google Drive. Download the app for your phone and then just snap whatever physical document you want — it will instantly be stored in high resolution for you to view from your computer (at drive.google.com). You’ll get 15GB of free storage (although that’s shared with your Gmail account). If you want or need more, it’s €2 a month for 100GB or €3 a month for 200GB.

I would be grateful if you could tell me how best to transfer my old Hi8 camcorder tapes to a digital format.

— John Furlong

You can do it yourself, but you’ll need to have the right equipment and also no small degree of patience in getting the whole thing done. Otherwise, you can simply have it done professionally. This gets pricey quickly: most services cost about €20 per tape, although you can sometimes haggle if you have more than five or six to transfer.

The professional service will usually result in you being given a choice of a USB memory stick, DVD or digital transfer (via something like WeTransfer.com, which lets you download the files on to your own laptop or iPad).

If you do it yourself, you’re going to need a Hi8 player and either something to physically record it, such as a DVD recorder or an intermediate device that can turn it into a digital movie file directly on to your laptop or PC.

This latter option is what most people who set about the task themselves end up doing. You can buy one of these video grabbers on Amazon from about €15 up. You’ll also need a separate RCA cable adapter, depending on what your Hi8 player’s output port is — these typically cost about €5 on Amazon. And you’ll need the software on your computer to record it. Quicktime on the Mac is often compatible, but you may need to download specific drivers to get it going.

All of which might be a little tricky to someone who dislikes fiddling around with wires and software downloads.

Now that I have discovered the Apple Music streaming service, I am looking for a suitable speaker or system to play my music on. I am willing to pay for quality, but am also wondering whether there are cheaper devices with great sound?

— Declan Kelly

As you know, home audio speakers range in price from around €30 to about €10,000. In general, the more you pay, the better the quality. However, I’m assuming two things within your query: that you mean a wireless Bluetooth speaker and that your definition of ‘paying for quality’ still means something under €500.

There are literally dozens of decent speakers I could recommend, but I’ll stick with two. At the ‘cheap’ end, little comes close to Amazon’s recently-updated Echo 4th generation (€100 to €110 from Amazon or Currys). For what you’re paying, the audio quality is truly excellent. If you can afford more, Harman Kardon’s Citation 200 speaker (€329 from Harvey Norman) is as good as you’ll get at that price point.

Recommendation: Harman Kardon Citation 200 (€329 from Harvey Norman)



Asus Rog 5

€799 from retailers

I don’t normally cover gaming smartphones, but this one stands out. Asus’s new Rog 5 has astonishing gameplay modes and engine power, helped by accessories that keep it cooler for longer than rival devices (meaning you can keep playing longer). Its display is the fastest you can get, too, at 144hz.

Coros Vertix

€625 from uk.coros.com

Aside from the higher-end Garmin sports watches, this is the single best health and fitness smartwatch to come across our desk in quite some time. It has virtually every main sensor exercise measurement tool, a phenomenal battery life and a fairly easy-to-use interface.