Around 5,000 Vodafone customers hit by technical problem

Around 5,000 Vodafone Ireland customers were impacted by a technical problem last week.

The issue, which was brought to Vodafone's attention by customers, impacted the Android chat messaging service.

The problem meant that an android chat message sent by a user may have been received by an unintended recipient in some cases.

On identifying the issue - which has now been resolved - Vodafone put a team in place to isolate and resolved the problem.

Vodafone notified customers who may have been impacted.

It has also informed the office of the Data Protection Commissioner.

"The security of our customers’ data is of the greatest importance to Vodafone Ireland - this issue when identified, was treated with the utmost importance," a spokesperson for the group said.

"The team of technical experts worked 24/7 to resolve the issue, we have communicated directly with customers and have a dedicated team of customer service agents in place to deal with any concerns or follow on queries that a customer may have," the spokesperson continued.

Graham Doyle, head of communications at the Data Protection Commissioner, confirmed that the office of the Commissioner had been informed of the issue and that it was liaising with Vodafone to determine the extent of the problem.

