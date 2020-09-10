| 12.1°C Dublin

Are we on the brink of digital war between the EU and the US? For Ireland, the stakes are pretty high

Adrian Wreckler

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Niall Carson/PA)

So is this the big one? After years of courts cases and appeals and treaties and Austrian campaigners, are we finally on the brink of digital war between the EU and the US?

Everyone agrees that the Irish data protection commissioner’s preliminary order to Facebook to stop transferring EU citizen data to the US brings us a much bigger step closer to it.

More importantly, we can now see an imminent situation where you can’t legally use your cloud provider or video conference services.