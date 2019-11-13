Apple has launched a new 16-inch MacBook Pro with massive storage memory availability and a redesigned keyboard.

Apple's new MacBook Pro aimed at creative and professional users costs up to €7,000

The laptop is aimed at creative and professional users, such as developers, photographers and editors.

Starting at €2,799, it packs in up to 64GB of Ram memory and up to 8TB (8,000GB) of solid state storage memory. The standard model comes with 512GB of storage.

It also has a six-speaker sound system, longer battery life, a Touch Bar, Touch ID fingerprint recognition, a Force Touch trackpad and the Apple T2 security chip.

The top-spec model costs €7,239, including the most powerful Intel Core i9 processer, 64GB of Ram and 8TB of solid state memory.

Following complaints over recent MacBook ‘Butterfly’ keyboards, Apple has put a new ‘Magic’ keyboard on the updated laptop.

The 16-inch Retina display has a brightness level of 500 nits, a resolution of 3072x1920 and a higher pixel density of 226 ppi.

Apple says that the new machine uses the “most advanced thermal architecture ever” in a Mac laptop to enable the system to run at higher power for sustained periods of time. The fan design features a larger impeller with extended blades along with bigger vents, resulting in a 28 percent increase in airflow, while the heat sink is 35 percent larger.

Battery life is claimed at 11 hours, one hour more than the existing 15-inch MacBook Pro.

The new 16-inch model has a 100Wh battery — the largest ever in a Mac laptop.

“Our pro customers tell us they want their next MacBook Pro to have a larger display, blazing-fast performance, the biggest battery possible, the best notebook keyboard ever, awesome speakers and massive amounts of storage, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro delivers all of that and more,” said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad product marketing.

“With its brilliant 16-inch Retina display, 8-core processors, next-gen pro graphics, even better thermal design, new Magic Keyboard, six-speaker sound system, 100Wh battery, up to 8TB of storage and 64GB of fast memory, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the world’s best pro notebook.”

