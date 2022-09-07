Apple’s iPhone 14 release: ‘Basic’ model will cost over €1,000 for first time

Apple has launched its latest range of iPhone models, with a new large-screen variant and several upgrades across the set of phones.

But while US customers get to enjoy the latest innovations from Tim Cook’s company at unchanged prices from last year, Europeans will be charged an extra 10pc to 15pc for all of the new products, courtesy of the inflation crisis hitting the euro.

Apple announced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max in Cupertino, California, today.

The company also debuted a new ‘rugged’ Apple Watch Ultra for adventurers and hard-core sports enthusiasts.

And it updated its AirPods Pro line of wireless earphones.

While Apple has kept the price of the models in the US at the same level as last year’s iPhone 13 range, it has raised EU eurozone pricing by over 10pc.

It means that the price of the standard iPhone model has risen from €929 to €1,029, while the price of the ‘Pro’ model has risen from €1,179 to €1,339. The price of the ‘Pro Max’ model has risen by over 15pc, from €1,279 to €1,489.

The phones go on sale on September 16th, with the exception of the iPhone 14 Plus, which goes on sale in October.

The main upgrades to the standard iPhone 14 include an improvement in cameras and a slightly better screen. It also has a new satellite communication system for sending SOS messages, although this is only being launched in the US and Canada.

Among the models announced, the iPhone 14 Plus is a new device for Apple, a cheaper version of the iPhone 14 Max Pro with the same size 6.7-inch, extra-large screen.

The iPhone 14 Plus has the same technical setup as the standard iPhone 14 model, which means that it has a 60hz HDR screen and two cameras (wide and ultrawide) instead of the additional telephoto lens on the ‘Pro’ models.

However, its less heavyweight engine-power means that, according to Apple, it has the best battery of life of any iPhone model.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models have been imbued with enhanced camera upgrades, including a new 48-megapixel main camera. There are also significant new improvements in video-shooting capabilities.

They also come with an ‘always-on’ display which shows details such as time and messages when the screen is locked. And they house Apple’s latest A16 chip, which the company claims is 40pc faster than the best Android rival.

The 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays on the ‘Pro’ models are also brighter than the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max models.

Apple has also introduced what it calls a ‘dynamic island’ around the iPhone notch on the Pro models, which changes function according to different things the phone is trying to do.

The other major new product to be launched in Cupertino was a larger, ’tougher’ Apple Watch Ultra, which ihas longer battery life and s designed to withstand extreme outdoor conditions for sports enthusiasts.

However, the Watch, which costs €999 in Europe, will not initially be available in the Irish market.

Apple also announced an update to its AirPods Pro earphones, with new touch controls on the outside stems. The ‘pill’ charging box can also now be wireless recharged using an Apple Watch charger.