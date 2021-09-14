Apple’s iPhone 13: what to expect in new features, design and cost

Tonight, Apple will unveil its new iPhone models, together with a new Apple Watch and new AirPods.

However, upgrades to the flagship smartphones — likely called the ‘iPhone 13’ — are expected to be “modest”, according to noted Apple analysts such as Gene Munster.

There are expected to be four updated iPhone 13 models in the same shape and screen sizes as the current iPhone 12 lineup — a 5.4-inch ‘mini’, a 6.1-inch standard, a 6.1-inch ‘Pro’ and a 6.7-inch ‘Pro Max’.

The main upgrades are expected to be better battery life, more storage and the latest powerful Apple chip under the hood. A higher screen ‘refresh rate’ of 120hz for smoother scrolling is also expected for ‘Pro’ models.

Otherwise, Apple is focusing on updates to 5G technology, which has not yet proven to be a hit with consumers. It is also expected to use a Qualcomm chip which could give it more access to satellite technology, such as emergency texts in areas where there is no mobile network coverage.

The tech giant is not expected to make any more than tweaks to the iPhones’ camera systems and they are likely to be mostly on the software end. This could include greater autofocus capabilities and portrait modes.

Apple is likely to sell the iPhone at the same price as the current iPhone 12, which with either be discontinued or discounted by around €100.

The reason that Apple isn’t expected to add any major new features or design changes to the phone is because of the major overhaul it applied to the iPhone 12 last year, with a new body shape. Apple typically only tweaks features the year after it implements biggest design changes.

Separately, Apple is also expected to announce a new Apple Watch 7 and new AirPods.

The smartwatch could have a new shape, reflecting the flatter sides that Apple has applied to its most recent iPhone and iPad models. It is also tipped to have a slightly larger display, resulting in a choice of 41mm and 45mm models. Current Watch 6 and Watch SE models have 40mm and 44mm displays, while the current entry-level Watch 3 has a choice of 38mm or 42mm displays.