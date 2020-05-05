Apple's conference for developers to go digital

Apple has said it will hold a virtual version of its annual worldwide developers conference starting on June 22, about two weeks later than usual.

The conference - at which the company plans to preview major software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Apple Watch - will be held online this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The extra two weeks gives the company more time to assemble a virtual conference and helps Apple engineers finish the initial versions of the new software while working from home.

The slight delay to the event is also likely to push back Apple's software testing cycle, which could be another indicator of this year's iPhones launching several weeks later than usual.

The company said the conference, along with the keynote speeches being made, will be available on Apple's website and through its iPhone and iPad app for developers.

Phil Schiller, head of marketing, said yesterday the conference will be its biggest yet, bringing together 23 million developers.

Bloomberg

