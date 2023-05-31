Apple’s App Store sales ‘ecosystem’ surges 29pc to €1.03 trillion

The App Store’s 15th anniversary saw a rise of almost a third in its ‘ecosystem’ sales and billings, according to new figures from the Analysis Group.

As Apple's App Store turns 15 years old, the tech giant says that its App Store “ecosystem” generated $1.1 trillion (€1.03tn) in total billings and sales in 2022, up almost a third on 2021.

The big growth categories included travel sales (up 84pc) and ride-hailing apps (up 45pc), according to the Analysis Group, an international consulting firm that examined the Apple figures.

Apple says that of the $1.1tn quoted in the Analysis Group study, 90pc of the billings and sales did not include any commission paid to Apple. However, the figure represents sales of which only a small percentage goes to developers.

Since the App Store’s 2008 launch, iOS app developers have earned a total of around $320bn (€301bn), according to the Analysis Group report. Apple takes 30pc in commission unless a developer qualifies under its sub-$1m small business category, which brings the commission down to 15pc.

Originally set up to support the iPhone, Apple says that there are now 1.8m apps in the App Store and that there have been 370bn app downloads in that time.

Most of the $1.1tn cited by the Analysis Group was for sales of physical goods and services ($910bn), with $109bn recorded as in-app advertising and $104bn for digital goods and services.

While annual growth has been relatively steady between 27pc and 29pc over the last three years, Europe has seen higher overall growth (116pc) in the last three years than the US (80pc).

Over the last two years, small developers (71pc growth) slightly outpaced larger developers (64pc).

Apple says that in 2022, it rejected 1.7m app submissions for “failing to meet privacy, security, and quality standards”. The company also says that the App Store blocked more than $2bn (€1.88bn) in fraudulent transactions.

Apple also quoted new analysis from the US-based Progressive Policy Institute which claims that the iOS app economy now supports 2.4m jobs in Europe, with a further 2.4m in the US. The company did not break down any figures for Ireland.

“We’ve never been more hopeful about, or more inspired by, the incredible community of developers around the world,” said Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook.

“As this [Analysis Group] report shows, the App Store is a vibrant, innovative marketplace where opportunity thrives, and we’re as committed as ever to investing in developers’ success and the app economy’s future.”