Apple’s €13bn Irish tax bill verdict is a knockout - this is why Ireland is so happy to give the money back

So Apple and Ireland have won the €13bn tax case. It was a knockout.

"The Commission did not succeed in showing to the requisite legal standard that there was an advantage... The Commission was wrong to declare that [Apple] had been granted a selective economic advantage and, by extension, state aid."

The General Court of the European Union knocked Commissioner Margrethe Vestager’s case down on almost every count. It politely said that both she and the European Commission were reaching for conclusions instead of constructing solid arguments.

There will be those in Ireland mourning the loss of a €13bn tax windfall.

But look on the bright side.

Imagine if Ireland had not appealed with Apple but Apple had gone ahead anyway. Apple would likely have won today.

And then Ireland would have had the biggest lose-lose scenario in 20 years of industrial strategic policy: no tax windfall and the disillusionment of one of the country’s biggest investors, if not that of the whole tech industry here.

Instead, it’s a complete vindication for the Irish government and the Revenue Commissioners. Not only do they get to say that their awkward objection to the Commission €13bn ruling was one of principle and sovereignty, but they also now go down as having been a loyal friend to the biggest, most critical industrial sector in the country.

And make no mistake: the industry was watching this case closely.

But the upside now is potentially even more profound.

Because this case almost certainly isn’t over. The Commission is expected to appeal the ruling one final time to the European Court of Justice.

Supposing that appeal is allowed and Apple and Ireland are defeated.

Now Ireland would get the massive €13bn tax windfall while retaining the kudos of having been a principled and loyal ally to the sector it needs.

Talk about playing your hand well.

Apple, as one would expect, are pretty pleased.

"We thank the General Court for their time and consideration of the facts," the company said in a statement to Independent.ie.

"We are pleased they have annulled the Commission’s case. This case was not about how much tax we pay, but where we are required to pay it. We’re proud to be the largest taxpayer in the world as we know the important role tax payments play in society. Apple has paid more than $100 billion in corporate income taxes around the world in the last decade and tens of billions more in other taxes.

"Changes in how a multinational company’s income tax payments are split between different countries require a global solution, and Apple encourages this work to continue."

Chief executive Tim Cook has repeatedly said that Apple’s 6,000 jobs in Cork were never going to be linked to the tax ruling here. But there will nevertheless be many sighs of relief in government and the IDA here that this won’t be tested.