Apple iPhone users are being warned of a bug that allows eavesdropping on their devices through the FaceTime app.

Apple working to fix iPhone glitch that allows ‘eavesdropping’

The software glitch reportedly allows a caller to hear audio from a target device before they either pick up or reject the call.

The bug is said to affect devices using versions of iOS 12.1 or later and was first reported by the website 9to5mac.

Disable FaceTime for now until Apple fixes https://t.co/FNbPAmZsLf — jack (@jack) January 29, 2019

The website said that calls have to made in a particular way in order to exploit the glitch.

Some tech experts on social media, including Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, suggested iPhone and iPad users disable FaceTime until a fix is rolled out later this week.

The issue is likely to cause embarrassment for the consumer tech giant that says it believes privacy is a “fundamental human right”.

An Apple spokesman told the BBC: “We’re aware of this issue and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week.”

Press Association