Apple will force apps to show how they’re tracking you

Apple has introduced a new rule requiring that all apps inform users up front about what personal data they are tracking, harvesting, marketing or otherwise accessing.

The information will appear as a dashboard or ‘nutrition label’, as Apple describes it. The move is part of an effort by Apple to clamp down on leaky privacy from web services firms.

It will apply to all apps, including Apple’s, that can be downloaded to iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and Apple TVs. Developers will be required to submit the new privacy information to the App Store in order to update their apps. It won’t require a change in any app functionality, just full disclosure what’s going on with your personal data.

Apple has been seeking to distinguish itself on the issue of privacy from companies like Google and Facebook, which are regularly accused of commercially harvesting personal data in ways that most people find difficult to keep track of.

‘Tracking’ will also include data collected by an app using other companies’ apps or websites for advertising reasons, or for sharing with powerful, little-known ‘data brokers’.

The data included means information that is tied to a user’s identity, their account on the app, their device, or other details.

One early test of the new system will be how honestly and completely app developers disclose their services’ data access functions. As it’s a self-reporting system, there won’t be much in the way of forensic testing of apps’ data claims before the apps go live in Apple’s various App Stores.

It’s also a universal standard with no variation between, say, the US and the EU (or the UK).

Some of the thinking behind the new privacy label clearly leans heavily on GDPR, with Apple often referring to Europe’s privacy regulation in a positive way.

Facebook-owned Whatsapp has complained that Apple is giving itself an advantage over Whatsapp because users don’t download Messages from the App Store, whereas they must with Whatsapp.

