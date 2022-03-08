Apple unveils new iPhone SE, iPad Air and Mac Studio computer

Apple has unveiled an upgraded iPhone SE, the most affordable model (€529) in its lineup.

The updated 4.7-inch handset features a slightly better camera system and a faster engine, as well as 5G connectivity. It will retain the Touch ID fingerprint button and is designed in the shape of the older, rounded pre-iPhone 12 models.

Apple says that it has better battery life than the previous iPhone SE and is tougher against knocks and falls.

It comes in either 64GB, 128GB or 256GB versions and in three colours — midnight, starlight, and (Product) Red and will be available to pre-order from this Friday, March 11, with availability beginning on Friday, March 18.

Much of the photography improvements are powered by the A15 bionic chip in the phone’s engine, the same processor used in the current iPhone 13.

Otherwise, Apple says that its camera has a 12-megapixel ƒ/1.8 aperture Wide lens that offers HDR, different photo styles and portrait mode.

The iPhone SE also uses the same protective glass as on the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, which Apple describes as “the toughest glass in a smartphone, front and back”. It is rated IP67 for water and dust resistance and is designed to protect against spills.

The iPhone SE can be wireless charged with any Qi-certified charger. It also supports fast charging at 20 watts.

Apple also announced an upgraded 11-inch iPad Air tablet, giving it much of the power and ability of last year’s work-friendly iPad Pro models. The updated tablet adds Apple’s high-end webcam, including its ‘Center Stage’ feature that puts the speaker in the centre of the picture, even if they shift position. It also has Apple’s own M1 chip, a leap ahead of the ‘Bionic’ chips used in Apple’s consumer iPads up to now.

Its USB-C port is “up to” twice as fast as the previous iPad Air, with data transfers up to 10Gbps. The port can also connect the iPad Air to external displays up to 6K in resolution.

It retains the Touch ID button on the side of the device, and remains compatible with Apple’s work-friendly Magic Keyboard.

“Whether it’s a college student taking elaborate notes, a content creator working on their latest project, or a gamer playing graphics-intensive titles, users love iPad Air for its amazing performance and versatility in such a portable design,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With the breakthrough M1 chip, ultrawide front camera with Centre Stage, and ultra-fast 5G, iPad Air is now more powerful, more capable, and simply more fun than ever.”

Apple also unveiled a new work Mac called Mac Studio. The standalone box, less 8 inches by 4 inches in size, can be used to connect up to four high-end external displays at the same time and is intended as a professional machine.

It supports Apple’s newest high-end processor, the M1 Ultra, which allows the Mac Studio to perform tasks such as rendering massive 3D environments or playing back 18 streams of 8K ProRes video, a feat Apple claims to be unique among desktop computers.

The Mac Studio, which will cost from €2,349 with an M1 Max chip and from €4,649 with an M1 Ultra chip, can accommodate up to 128GB of Ram memory and 8TB of solid state storage.

It has a large number of rear ports for professional use, including four Thunderbolt 4 ports to connect displays and high-performance devices, a 10Gb Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a pro audio jack for high-impedance headphones or external amplified speakers.

It also has front-facing ports comprising two USB-C ports and an SD card slot for photos and video. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 are also built in.

And a new high-end 5K 27-inch monitor, Studio Display, was also launched.

Costing from €1,799, it comes with Apple’s Center Stage 12-megapixel webcam, three microphones and 6 speakers with spatial audio.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce an entirely new Mac desktop and display with Mac Studio and Studio Display,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Mac Studio ushers in a new era for the desktop with unbelievable performance powered by M1 Max and M1 Ultra, an array of connectivity, and a compact design that puts everything users need within easy reach. And Studio Display — with its stunning 5K Retina screen, along with the best combination of camera and audio ever in a desktop display — is in a class of its own.”

The company also announced its entry into live sport, with two Major League Baseball games to be broadcast exclusively every Friday night. Despite Ireland not being included in one of the eight initial launch countries, the move could prompt speculation as to Apple’s long term involvement in sports rights. Rival streaming platform Amazon bought exclusive rights to a number of English Premier League matches around in December.

Apple did not announce one of its most keenly-awaited new products, augmented reality glasses. These are expected early next year and could kickstart online worlds such as the Metaverse.

It also did not announce any new AirPods, which had been anticipated.



