Apple unveils new iPads, watches and a premium fitness subscription service

Apple CEO Tim Cook presents the keynote address during Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California on June 3, 2019 (Photo by BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Apple has launched two new iPads, two new Watches and a new subscription fitness service.

The company has delayed the announcement of its iPhone 12 until early next month.

The new iPad Air is aimed at those who want a laptop replacement for less cash than an iPad Pro costs. The 10.9-inch machine has a new ultra-powerful chip, Apple’s A14 processor, and comes with a very high resolution display.

It also uses a USB-C port instead of Apple’s ‘Lightning’ port for faster and more widely-available connections to things like USB keys and cameras.

Its flat-edge design is reminiscent of the existing iPad Pro ranges, while it includes a TouchID fingerprint reader on the power button, a first for iPads.

It starts at €667, over €200 cheaper than the similarly-sized iPad Pro.

Apple also launched a new basic iPad 8th generation with a more power engine.

The company unveiled two new Apple Watches, the Watch SE and the Watch Series 6.

The Watch SE uses the same ‘always on’ screen technology in the previous high-end Series 5 model. The Series 6 adds a new oxygen measurement sensor for additional fitness and health monitoring applications.

A new fitness subscription service called Fitness+ was also unveiled, at a price of €10 per month or €80 per year.

This will give access to specialist fitness trainers and workout programs.

Online Editors