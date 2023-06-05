Apple unveils new 15-inch MacBook Air

The larger version of the world’s best-selling laptop has mostly the same specifications as the 13-inch model, but comes with a bigger display for the first time.

Apple has announced a new 15-inch version of its MacBook Air M2 laptop. (See below for more details.) It costs from €1,649.

My take: this is likely to be a big hit for Apple. The MacBook Air is not only Apple’s best-selling laptop, but the world’s best-selling model of any brand. Up until now, though, if you wanted an Apple laptop that was over 13.6 inches in size, you had to pay lots more for a ‘Pro’ model, which has features that many people looking for a larger laptop don’t really need. The existing 13.6-inch MacBook Air, which we reviewed here, is still an excellent all-round laptop with incredible battery life and superb power, even at an entry level 8GB specification. And it gets a price drop from €1,529 to €1,349. The 15-inch model will be a no-brainer for a great many people looking to replace their old laptop.

Apple's new MacBook Air 15

More on the new 15-inch MacBook Air

The new model has a 15.3-inch ‘liquid retina display’ screen, and is 11.5mm thick, the thinnest 15-inch laptop on the market.

The screen brightness, at 500 nits, will be a big deal to people who often work outside or near a bright window. The brightness is crucial for visibility on a sunny day. The resolution of the ‘Liquid Retina’ display, 2560x1664, is the same as the last two MacBook Air models. For off-duty things like movie streaming, it’s also a very satisfactory, vivid display: the colours look great.

It has MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories and up to a 6K external display, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes in four colours: midnight, starlight, space gray and silver.

The MacBook Air has been the best-selling laptop in the world for some time. Its appeal has generally been a combination of design and affordability. This is also the reason that it’s the most copied laptop in the world.

Last year's MacBook Air upgrades made it almost indistinguishable from a high-end MacBook Pro for the vast majority of users. That makes it an absolute joy to use. The laptop’s design, screen, power, webcam, charging abilities and overall offering are absolutely superb. Other than professional developers, videographers or hard-core gamers, it's hard to think of many people who would benefit from using, say, a MacBook Pro over this device.

The MacBook Air M2 is fanless, which means considerably less noise than most laptops. There is a marginal engine-power cost to this, but it only kicks in for the most intense of purposes, which most MacBook Air users will rarely engage in.

The ‘notch’ on the top of the screen houses the single 1080p webcam. It’s not jarring in any way, though.

The ‘Magic’ keyboard is mostly the same excellent experience as the previous model, although it now has larger function keys and a slightly more tactile TouchID fingerprint reader.

The MacBook Air M2’s 1080p webcam is pretty decent, a big step up on the mediocre 720p lens of the M1 MacBook Air (two generations ago). It lets in about twice as much light as the version used in the older MacBook designs and the resolution really, really shows. It doesn’t quite have the fancy ultrawide lens that allows the iPad Pro and iPad Air to use the snazzy ‘Centre Stage’ feature, but it’s a big enough improvement over many of the older MacBook Airs

While there's no M3 chip from Apple yet, the M2 chip is generally superb. It's still more powerful than a top-end Intel i7 processor for things like intensive editing, high-resolution streaming or coding. It supports up to 24GB of Ram memory.

It’s little things, as well. The M2 chip system supports better sound, including Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking when using newer AirPods models.

It makes a lot more of the Ram memory within the laptop than the M1 equivalent, meaning most people definitely won’t need to choose the more expensive 16GB version over the standard 8GB model, a choice I would usually advise of any new laptop purchase these days. Specifically, the M2 chip has 50pc more ‘memory bandwidth’, for things like multitasking, than the M1 chip.

That means you can fairly easily do things up to, and including, high-end video-editing processes without seeing any real lag, even with the basic 8GB configuration. Certainly, ordinary things such as having 20 browser tabs open simply won’t be an issue.

The other ongoing benefit of the MacBook Air, in general, is its astounding battery life.

For anyone switching to an M-chip MacBook for the first time, battery life is still one of the absolute killer features. In general, you can use a MacBook Air M2 every day for around seven hours of work (writing, web searches, some light photo-editing and video-streaming) and it rarely falls below 50pc battery life by the end of the day. By comparison, I would normally dip below 50pc of a regular laptop’s (or even an iPad Pro’s) battery in three to four hours. Or even more quickly if sitting in the summer sun with the screen on full brightness. Officially, it lasts up to 18 hours. It’s hard to overstate what an advantage this is when your workday can be in flux, moving from location to location.