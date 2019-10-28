Apple unveils AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation and ear tips

Apple has launched a new set of AirPods, called the AirPods Pro.

The earphones differ from the original AirPods in two main ways: noise cancellation and ear tips.

Like some headphone sets, the AirPods Pro have active noise cancellation. This means that a second microphone on each AirPod helps to measure and mute unwanted external din.

“The first microphone is outward-facing and detects external sound to analyse environmental noise,” says Apple. “AirPods Pro then create an equivalent anti-noise that cancels out background noise before it reaches the listener’s ear.

The AirPods Pro come in white and cost €279

"A second inward-facing microphone listens toward the ear and AirPods Pro cancel remaining noise detected by the microphone. Noise cancellation continuously adapts the sound signal 200 times per second.”

Apple has also added ear tips to the new AirPods Pro model. Each earbud comes with three different sizes of silicone ear tips designed to conform to an individual ear.

This is supposed to provide a comfortable fit and a decent seal, which Apple describes as being “a critical factor in delivering immersive sound”.

There is also a new ‘transparency mode’ which allows users to listen to music while still hearing things around them, such as traffic or someone transacting with them in a shop.

“Using the pressure-equalising vent system and advanced software that leaves just the right amount of noise cancellation active, Transparency mode ensures that a user’s own voice sounds natural while audio continues to play perfectly,” the company says.

Battery life is roughly the same as current AirPods and the earphones are sweat-resistant and water-resistant.

The AirPods Pro come in white and cost €279, while the existing AirPods cost €179 for the original set or €229 for a wireless recharging set.

