Apple to delay launch of new iPhone

The next iPhone will be delayed by a "few weeks", Apple says.

The admission, which means that the launch of the iPhone 12 will likely be held sometime in October, was made by the company's chief financial officer against the backdrop of impressive quarterly financial results.

On a conference call with investors, CFO Luca Maestri said Apple expects the iPhone to continue its strong performance into the next quarter but that new models will be delayed.

“Last year, we started selling new iPhones in late September. This year, we project supply to be available a few weeks later. We expect the rest of our products categories to have strong year-over-year performance,” Maestri said.

Otherwise, Apple delivered blowout quarterly results, reporting year-on-year revenue gains across every category and in every geography as consumers working and learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic turned to its products and services.

The report topped Wall Street expectations, with even some long-overshadowed categories like iPads and Macs getting fresh boosts.

The results included iPhone sales of €23bn for the quarter, the equivalent of €1bn of iPhones sales every four days.

Apple’s fiscal third-quarter revenue and profits were $59.69 billion and $2.58 per share, compared with analyst expectations of $52.25 billion and $2.04 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales in its services segment, which also includes offerings such as iCloud and Apple Music, rose 14.8 per cent to $13.16 billion, compared with $11.46 billion a year ago and analyst expectations of $13.18 billion. Cook told Reuters that Apple has 550 million paying subscribers on its platform, up from 515m in the previous quarter.

Sales in the wearables segment that includes the Apple Watch rose 16.7pc to $6.45 billion, compared with $5.53 billion a year ago and estimates of $6.0 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Apple benefited from remote work and learning trends, reporting sales in its iPad and Mac segments of $6.58 billion and $7.08 billion, which beat expectations of $4.88 billion and $6.06 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

“Both had some really significant product announcements at the end of March, beginning of April. I think we have the strongest product line in both areas that we’ve ever had,” Cook told Reuters. “You combine that with the work from home and remote learning, and it’s yielded really, really strong results.”

But the global smartphone market was already stagnating before the novel coronavirus caused it to contract, and Apple has leaned heavily into growing its services business, which is where the company’s fastest revenue growth occurred during the fiscal third quarter. The biggest component of that business is the App Store, where Apple generates commissions between 15pc and 30pc on some sales.

The results underscore that Apple offers devices and services that customers flocked to despite stores re-closing in some U.S. markets. Apple posted rising sales for accessories such as AirPods and services such as the App Store.

The continued growth in services and accessories also showed the durability of the company’s brand, which has prompted investors to view it as a comparative safe haven and pushed up share prices since March.

With additional reporting by Reuters

