Apple to build world’s largest onshore wind turbines in Europe

Wind turbines in a windfarm. Stock photo Expand

Wind turbines in a windfarm. Stock photo

Apple has announced that it is to build two of the world’s largest onshore wind turbines in Denmark.

The 200m-tall structures will support Apple’s data centre in Viborg and is part of Apple’s recently-stated plan to make its products and supply chain “carbon neutral”.

The additional investment will act as a reminder to Irish authorities of the planning delays which saw Apple walk away from a planned €850m data centre in Athenry, Co Galway.