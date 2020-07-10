Apple to begin bringing 6,000 people back to work in Cork from July 20th

Apple is to begin a “phased” process of bringing 6,000 staff to its campus office in Hollyhill, Cork from July 20th.

In a memo to staff, the company’s Irish boss, Cathy Kearney, said that face coverings would be required in any shared spaces at the facility.

“We also encourage you to take the At-Home Daily Health Check every morning before leaving home from the office,” she said.

Apple is Cork City’s largest employer and runs one of the country’s biggest tech campuses.

Ms Kearney did not say how many staff would be returning from July 20th or how long it would take for the majority to return.

“Teams will hear from their managers if they are included in this phase,” she said in the memo.

“We’ll continue to take the health and safety measures we’ve put in place, including limited building occupancy, deep cleanings of our office, required physical distancing, health screenings and temperature checks.”

She said Apple would be “flexible” with staff “facing challenges around care-giving, personal health or other family obligations”.

Ms Kearney also singled out local Apple staff who contributed to community efforts during the pandemic.

“I want to recognise the efforts of our logistics teams who worked tirelessly to provide the HSE with face masks as well as iPhones to help with testing of the Covid Tracker app,” she said in the memo, which also mentioned local charities.

“From donating iPads to Cork University Hospital that help Covid-19 patients keep in touch with family, to 400 Apple employees volunteering to raise funds for the hospital, while others have been working with Age Action… your efforts have made a difference.”

Apple faces a big court date next week when European authorities issue their decision on the tax case involving the company, Ireland and the European Commission.

Online Editors