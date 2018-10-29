Apple is set to launch a new MacBook Air for the first time in three years, as it switches its attention away from iPhones.

Apple is set to launch a new MacBook Air for the first time in three years, as it switches its attention away from iPhones.

Apple set to launch new MacBooks and iPads this week

A new iPad Pro is also expected, which Apple hopes can lure people away from rival laptops and hybrid devices.

Apple is also tipped to announce a new Mac Mini computer, which works with any monitor. The company hasn’t done an overhaul of this line of computers in four years.

Most attention will be on a new MacBook Air, which is said to have a 13-inch screen but slimmer bezels, meaning that the overall size of the machine will be smaller.

The new laptop’s screen is also set to get a bump in resolution and quality, allowing it to display colour much more vividly.

Much attention will be on the battery of the new MacBook Air, with previous models varying between five hours and ten hours.

Apple has received some criticism for its recent MacBook Pro laptops over the keyboard formats, which some users have complained about.

The company is also set to reduce the overall size of the iPad Pro in its new model by removing the bezels and the home button. This would see the new machine replicating the Face ID system used by iPhone X and iPhone Xs smartphones.

The new iPas Pro is also reportedly dropping Apple’s Lightning charging format in favour of the USB-C system already used in the Apple MacBook and in most new Android smartphones.

This could spark the end of the Lightning cable for iPhones, too, if Apple decides to synchronise the charging format over multiple platforms.

The new iPad Pro will reportedly incorporate a new graphics chip, giving it extra power for creative users, designers and photographers.

Online Editors