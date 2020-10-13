Apple releases four new iPhone 12 models and knocks €130 off the iPhone 11

Apple has launched four new iPhones, including a new ‘mini’ version.

The iPhone 12 range comes with a new case design that is similar to early iPhone 4 and 5 models, with flat sides. The form factor was considered by many industrial designers to be Apple’s finest, aesthetically.

All four devices include 5G connectivity, better cameras, better screens and are four times more likely to survive being dropped.

Apple will not be including a charger or earphones with the devices, claiming that the move is connected to its current environmental push on cutting out waste. However, a charging cable will be included.

The new iPhones are the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini (from €815), the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 (from €913), the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro (from €1,160) and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max (from €1,260).

All four devices have Apple’s latest chip, the A14 Bionic.

The top-end iPhone 12 Pro Max model includes a Lidar scanner, included in some current iPad Pro models and seen as useful for ‘augmented reality’ apps.

Apple has kept last year’s popular iPhone 11 in its range, knocking over €100 off its price (to €697).

This means that the company now has models ranging from €499 (iPhone SE) to over €1,600 (iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB).

Apple also announced a new ‘HomePod mini’ speaker, but will not be selling the device in Ireland.

