Apple reaches $1bn per day in revenue as quarterly results exceed expectations

Apple’s second quarter results exceeded market expectations, posting revenues that were 54pc higher and profits that were 110pc higher than the same time last year.

The strong results came on the back of higher-than-expected Mac (up 70pc), iPad (up 79pc) and iPhone (up 62pc) sales.

Apple’s profit for the quarter was $23.6bn (€19.5bn) on revenue of $89.6bn (€74bn).





It means that Apple’s revenue is $1bn each day while its profit is $1bn every four days.

“Apple is in a period of sweeping innovation across our product lineup and we’re keeping focus on how we can help our teams and the communities where we work emerge from this pandemic into a better world,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

Last week, the company launched its latest gadget, AirTags. It also updated its iPad Pro models and released a new purple iPhone 12.

Late last year, Apple announced its own chipset for laptops and tablets, ditching its longstanding association with Intel.