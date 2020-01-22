Apple may launch a 'cheap' iPhone in March

Apple may launch a lower-cost iPhone in March, according to sources in the company and its manufacturing supply chain.

Apple may launch a lower-cost iPhone in March, according to sources in the company and its manufacturing supply chain.

The sources told Bloomberg that Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone as early as March, although no price has been touted. Apple’s cheapest iPhone at present is the iPhone 8, which starts at €509.

The new model might be expected to launch at a similar price to the company’s discontinued iPhone SE, which cost closer to €400.

It will look similar to the iPhone 8 from 2017 and include a 4.7-inch screen, Bloomberg reports. The new phone is expected to have Touch ID built into the home button, reusing established Apple technology instead of opting for an in-display fingerprint sensor like most modern Android rivals. It will not have Apple’s Face ID biometric authentication, but it will feature the same processor as Apple’s current flagship device, the iPhone 11.

The assembly work for the new handset will be split among Hon Hai Precision Industry, Pegatron and Wistron, Bloomberg reported.

Apple is hoping its handset shipments will return to growth this year, having set itself the goal of shipping more than 200 million units in 2020. The successor to the iPhone SE will play a significant role in that task.

A cheaper offering may help Apple better compete in the most price-competitive and fast-growing emerging phone markets, particularly India. iPhones are still a hard sell in the country, which is overrun by aggressively-priced Android rivals coming in at less than $200. Still, Apple has shown a will to carve out a niche for itself and is eyeing locations for Apple stores within its borders.

Apple is planning a slew of new high-end iPhones for release later in 2020 that include 5G connectivity, faster processors, and new 3-D cameras on the back, Bloomberg News has reported.

The news comes after Tim Cook told a Dublin audience on Monday that he believes augmented reality technology will be “the next big thing”.

Online Editors