Apple has laid out the stark picture of what the ‘new normal’ for physical retail will look like.

It will include mandatory face masks and temperature checks for every customer at the door.

The company has just started reopening its retail stores in European countries and the US.

But unlike the jammed, buzzing atmosphere before, Apple’s depiction of its outlets show near empty stores with a number of strict safety measures in place.

“Face coverings will be required for all of our teams and customers, and we will provide them to customers who don’t bring their own,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s head of retail.

“Temperature checks will be conducted at the door, and posted health questions will screen for those with symptoms — like cough or fever — or who have had recent exposure to someone infected with COVID‑19.

"Throughout the day, we're conducting enhanced deep cleanings that place special emphasis on all surfaces, display products, and highly trafficked areas.”

Apple does not have any of its own retail stores in Ireland, but it does have one in Belfast.

None of its 38 UK outlets have yet reopened but some in Germany have.

It has also reopened some stores in the US and Asia.

Online Editors