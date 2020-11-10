Apple launches powerful new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini with M1 chip inside

Apple has launched new MacBook laptops and a Mac mini desktop computer, each with the company’s powerful new M1 chip inside.

This has resulted in Apple cutting the price of its MacBook Air by over €100 and adding longer battery life.

The Apple-made processor replaces Intel chips in Macs for the first time in 15 years.

Apple now offers both its own M1 and Intel versions of the MacBook Pro, which stays at the same price as before, while putting only the M1 into MacBook Air laptops.

The updated Mac Mini has both M1 and Intel options for now.

“The introduction of three new Macs featuring Apple’s breakthrough M1 chip represents a bold change that was years in the making, and marks a truly historic day for the Mac and for Apple,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “M1 is by far the most powerful chip we’ve ever created, and combined with Big Sur, delivers mind-blowing performance, extraordinary battery life, and access to more software and apps than ever before.”

The new MacBook Air starts at €1110,40. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at €1424,40. The new Mac mini starts at €786. All three are available to order today on apple.com while Apple says that they will begin arriving to customers and will be in some Apple Authorised Resellers from next week.

1. The new MacBook Air (from €1,110)

Apple says that its updated MacBook Air performs up to three times faster than the previous model, also claiming that its M1 chip is faster than the chips in 98 per cent of PC laptops sold in the past year.

The new machine is also claimed to have up to 18 hours of battery life, the longest for a MacBook Air by some distance.

It also has a Touch ID fingerprint reader, while Apple says that that its latest image signal processor (ISP) in the M1 chip improves camera image quality with better noise reduction, greater dynamic range and improved auto white balance and ML-enhanced face detection “so users look their best during video calls”.

2. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro (from €1,424)

Apple says that this now has up to 20 hours of video playback or 17 hours of wireless web use on a single charge because of the new M1 chip. The company says this is up twice the battery life of previous MacBook Pro models.

The 8-core CPU, when paired with the MacBook Pro’s active cooling system, is claimed to be up to 2.8 times faster than the previous generation when compiling code, transcoding video, editing high-resolution photos and other intense purposes. The 8-core GPU is claimed to be up to five times faster for smoother graphics performance when designing a games or new products.

Among other things, Apple says that the new combination can play back full-quality, 8K ProRes video in DaVinci Resolve without dropping a single frame and compile four times as much code on a single charge, thanks to the performance per watt of the M1 chip.

It also has new higher-quality microphones for video calls.

3. Mac mini (from €786)

Apple says that the upgraded Mac mini has up to three times the performance of the last model because of its M1 chip. It is also claimed to have up to six times’ the graphics performance, with Apple boasting that it has five times the performance of the best-selling Windows PC in its price range.

The company also says that the new Mac mini is fine for playing graphics-intensive games, rendering complex timelines in Final Cut Pro or as a music production machine.

Apple says that a new thermal design allows it to sustain its “breakthrough” performance while staying cool and quiet. It also has support for up to two displays including Apple’s Pro Display XDR in full 6K resolution.

Its starting price of €786 is over €100 less than the previous-generation quad-core model.

