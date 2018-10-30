Business Technology

Tuesday 30 October 2018

Apple launches new lighter, smaller MacBook Air - and a new Mac Mini desktop computer

Photo: Apple CEO Tim Cook on stage today in New York at the launch of the MacBook Air. Pic: Adrian Weckler
Adrian Weckler in New York

Apple has launched a new MacBook Air laptop.

It has a ‘retina’ screen, which has a much higher resolution than previous MacBook Air computers.

It comes with up to 1.4 terabytes of storage and up to 16GB of Ram.

The laptop’s main design difference is that the ‘bezels’ are far thinner, meaning that the new MacBook Air is 17pc smaller, despite have the same size screen. It is also marginally lighter than the previous model.

The new laptop also has a Touch ID fingerprint sensor and Apple’s ‘butterfly’ keyboard.

However, it has only two ports, both of them in the USB-C format.

The 13-inch machine will cost $1,199 in the US.

The company also launched a new Mac Mini desktop computer that can plug into any monitor.

The Mac Mini range has not been updated in four years.

The new computer has up to 64GB of Ram and up to 2 terabytes of storage.

It costs $799 in the US.

Irish price for MacBook Air is from €1,379 with the price for the Mac Mini starting at €919.

