Apple launches new AirPods and a MacBook Pro with plenty of ports

Apple has unveiled two new MacBook Pro laptops and new AirPods that can be wirelessly charged. It also launched new colours for its HomePod mini speaker.

The new 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro models come with Apple’s new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, which is up 3.7 times faster than previous models and boasts graphics capability that’s up to 13 times faster.

They also have a claimed battery life of up to 21 hours.

Apple has upped the amount of Ram memory the laptops can handle, with a maximum of 64GB. And the machines come with up to 8TB of storage memory.

Apple's new MacBook Pro models have lots of ports and no touchbar

Apple's new MacBook Pro models have lots of ports and no touchbar

And the company has reversed its ports strategy, incorporating HDMI, microphone and USB-C ports. It has also ditched its controversial ‘touchbar’ in favour of more conventional function keys.

The new laptops have also been upgraded to 1080p webcams and better microphones, while Apple has included a six-speaker sound system with spatial audio.

The new MacBook Pro’s screen now comes with high-end ‘promotion’ adaptive display technology, also borrowing the mini-LED system from Apple’s iPad Pro.

Aimed at professional users and developers, the MacBook Pro models start at €2,249 for the basic 14-inch model with 16GB of Ram and 512GB of storage. The entry-level 16-inch model, with the same engine specifications as the basic 14-inch version, costs €2,749.

The most expensive configuration, which includes 64GB of Ram and a jaw-dropping 8TB of internal storage on the 16-inch model, costs €6,839.

Apple's new 3rd generation AirPods have spatial audio and are sweat and water resistant.

Apple's new 3rd generation AirPods have spatial audio and are sweat and water resistant.

Meanwhile, Apple also announced new AirPods. At €199, the new buds sit in between Apple’s AirPods Pro (€279) and its still-available basic AirPods (€149).

The new AirPods (3rd Generation) now come with spatial audio and are sweat and water resistant. They also support wireless charging and are compatible with MagSafe chargers.

Apple's new HomePod mini now comes in different colours

Apple's new HomePod mini now comes in different colours

Apple also unveiled new coloured HomePod mini speakers, still at the same €99 price. These now come in blue, orange and yelloe, as well as space grey and white.