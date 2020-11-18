Apple cuts its commission for App Store – signalling ‘instant pay rise’ for many developers

Apple’s App Store currently has 1.8 million apps and is visited by 500 million people each week

Apple will cut its commission from 30pc to 15pc for the majority of app developers, the company has said.

The move is set to affect thousands of app developers in Ireland, who will instantly see a boost in what they earn when it is implemented on January 1.

It will apply to those who make under $1m, defined as a developer’s post-commission earnings in the previous calendar year. Organisations making more than $1m (€840,000) from apps will still pay a 30pc commission.

Apple says there are 17,000 iOS app ‘ecosystem’ jobs in Ireland.

The company describes the commission cut as a new “App Store Small Business Program”.

The analytics company Sensor Tower estimates that 98pc of iOS app developers may benefit from the commission cut. However, it calculated that these developers made up only 5pc of Apple’s App Store revenue in 2019.

Apple has promised more details on the initiative, but has clarified that existing developers who made up to $1 million in 2020 for all of their apps, as well as developers new to the App Store, can qualify for the program and the reduced commission. If a participating developer surpasses that $1 million threshold, the standard commission rate of 30pc will apply for the remainder of that year. But if a developer’s business falls below the $1 million threshold in a future calendar year, they can re-qualify for the 15pc commission the year after that.

Local Irish app developers welcomed the move, even though it may not benefit all of them.

“For app developers who make their living by selling apps in the App Store, this is very meaningful,” said Dermot Daly, an iPhone app developer who is the founder of Dublin-based Tapadoo.

“It’s like an instant pay rise. I think it will spur those who were just getting by to push for improvements, or get better at marketing. It is worth remembering however, that making money in the App Store is more difficult than people may think. I liken it to an author writing a book, or a band releasing some music. A chosen few do very well, but many make little or no money.”

Mr Daly said Tapadoo makes its business work through client projects that include apps which are free to end-users while allowing them to use clients’ services such as parking instructions.

“So, this doesn’t change anything for us,” he added.

The move comes after a legal standoff between the world’s biggest mobile game company, Fortnite-maker Epic, and both Apple and Google. Epic, supported by a number of other app developers, says that the 30pc commission rate charged by Apple and Google is too high and amounts to unfair competitive practices.

Apple says that its 30pc flat rate has supported stability, safety and quality in its App Store.

“Developers of all sizes have built successful businesses while benefitting from the App Store’s global reach encompassing users of the more than 1.5 billion Apple devices around the world in 175 countries and over 40 languages, with more than 180 local payment methods and 45 accepted currencies,” the company said in a statement. “In 2019 alone, the App Store ecosystem facilitated $519bn (€440bn) in commerce worldwide, with over 85pc of that total accruing solely to third-party developers and businesses of all sizes.”

Apple’s App Store currently has 1.8 million apps and is visited by 500 million people each week.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our global economy and the beating heart of innovation and opportunity in communities around the world,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

“We’re launching this program to help small business owners write the next chapter of creativity and prosperity on the App Store, and to build the kind of quality apps our customers love. The App Store has been an engine of economic growth like none other, creating millions of new jobs and a pathway to entrepreneurship accessible to anyone with a great idea.

“Our new program carries that progress forward – helping developers fund their small businesses, take risks on new ideas, expand their teams, and continue to make apps that enrich people’s lives.”

