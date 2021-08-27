Apple concedes communication rules in App Store pricing war with developers

Apple has made a major concession in its war with app developers over App Store rules.

Apple will now allow app developers to email customers to inform them that they can buy, or subscribe to, their app services cheaper than the price charged in the App Store, which includes Apple’s mandatory 15pc or 30pc commission.

Up until now, developers were forbidden to communicate directly with their App Store customers to inform them of price differences.

The change means that a customer paying €15.99 per month for YouTube Premium on an iPad or iPhone can now be informed by YouTube that the same subscription is available for €11.99 per month if taken out on a website rather than within the App Store. The service will then fully work within the app. It will also apply to things such as game tokens, which can be bought outside the App Store but redeemed within the iOS gaming app.

However, developers are still not allowed to point out cheaper pricing information within their apps, a condition that has provoked disquiet from developers and a major competition investigation on the part of the European Commission.

Apple is making the concession to settle a class action lawsuit (Cameron et al vs Apple) in the US by thousands of small app developers, angry at the restrictive rules.

Other changes include an increase in the number of price points that developers can charge customers, from 100 to 500.

And Apple will make $100m available to US small developers, although not developers outside the US.

Last year, Apple reduced the commission paid by most small developers from 30pc to 15pc, an arrangement it has agreed to extend for another three years.

The case being settled is separate to the one between Apple and Epic, owner of the Fortnite game. Both Apple and Google kicked Fortnite off the App Store this year for circumventing their rules on in-app pricing.

The concession may also go some way to addressing complaints made against Apple by the European Commission this year.

Commissioner Margrethe Vestager publicly called Apple out in April on the issue. Apple, she said, “charges high commission fees on rivals in the App Store and forbids them to inform of alternative subscription options. Consumers [are] losing out.”



