Apple boss Tim Cook to visit Ireland

The chief executive of tech giant Apple, Tim Cook, is to visit Ireland on 20 January.

Mr Cook is due to receive an award from Taoiseach Leo Varadak in recognition of the iPhone maker’s 40 years of investment here, according to IDA Ireland.

Apple itself has continued to incrementally grow its Cork base, employing over 6,000 people there.

However, the group was hit with a €13bn tax bill from the European Commission in one of the largest state aid cases on record.

Online Editors