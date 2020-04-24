Apple and Google reveal next month launch for contact-tracing technology on smartphones

Apple and Google have given more details about how they plan to join forces on contact tracing through smartphones to help governments track the spread of Coronavirus.

The two tech giants said today that their Bluetooth approach will make it easier and more accurate for health bodies to tell how many people an infected person has been in contact with.

But they promised that the system,which can connect almost all iPhones and Android phones to each other when they pass nearby, won’t identify people or give the location of infected Covid-19 citizens. Instead, the two companies say that it will be up to the HSE to best decide how to inform people or compile statistics using its own upcoming tracing app.

The technology is to be released early next month, but the data arising from it will only be usable to the HSE and other health authorities — Apple and Google say that they won’t have access to it and won’t allow anyone else to use it.

It is initially designed to work on phones whose owners download tracing apps from health authorities such as the HSE. The power of the technology is that it makes it easier for tracing apps to work across almost any smartphone without a series of complicated technical bridges to retrieve the data.

But a second phase, to be introduced later in May, will see iPhones and Android phones get operating system updates that allow them to act more autonomously in contact tracing if users want to turn the functionality on. They can then choose to share that information with a future HSE app or not,the two companies say.

“If at some point a user is positively diagnosed with COVID-19, he or she can work with the health authority to report that diagnosis within the app, and with their consent their beacons are then added to the positive diagnosis list,” the companies said. “User identity is not shared with other users,Apple and Google as part of this process.”

Any contact-tracing app launched in Ireland must tread carefully in terms of data privacy. The Netherlands has abandoned its proposed app partly because of privacy concerns.

However, Apple and Google insist that they are building privacy into the technology.

“Each user will have to make an explicit choice to turn on the technology,” said the firms. “It can also be turned off by the user at any time. This system does not collect location data from your device and does not share the identities of other users to each other, Google or Apple. The user controls all data they want to share and the decision to share it.”

They added that Bluetooth privacy-preserving beacons rotate every 10-20 minutes to help prevent tracking. In addition, exposure notification is only done on the device and people who test positive are not identified by the system to other users, or to Apple or Google.

“At least once per day, the system will download a list of beacons that have been verified as belonging to people confirmed as positive for COVID-19 from the relevant public health authority,” said the two tech companies. “Each device will check the list of beacons it has recorded against the list downloaded from the server. If there is a match between the beacons stored on the device and the positive diagnosis list, the user may be notified and advised on steps to take next.”

Online Editors