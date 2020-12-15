Analysis: Irish DPC’s Twitter fine won’t satisfy critics who want Europe to punish US tech firms

Did the Irish Data Protection Commissioner go too softly on its first big tech fine under GDPR?

That’s the grumbling of a handful of other European regulators. Germany wanted Helen Dixon to fine Twitter up to €22m. Other countries’ regulators wanted at least a seven-figure sum.

Others are bitching too. Given that GDPR law allows for up to 4pc of a company’s annual turnover in fines, the Irish DPC’s €450,000 seems modest (it’s just 0.2pc of Twitter’s €2.7bn turnover).

Is it?

Read More

Helen Dixon’s office doesn’t think so. It points to what the offence was: a bug that made some ‘private’ tweets public and a failure to notify the Irish office within 72 hours of that.

Few dispute that this is a more minor offence than others currently under consideration. But that may not be the most important reactionary emotion. The Irish DPC, critics argue, should have put down more of a marker. The Irish regulator may claim that €450,000 will be “dissuasive” but, dissenters say, it’s very little to a company with revenue in the billions.

So how should impartial observers view this? Are there any clues in what’s to come with the 20-or-so other major tech decisions to come from the Irish office?

It’s worth keeping a few things in mind.

First, Facebook has set aside €302m for potential regulatory fines in Europe, arising mostly from investigations by Helen Dixon’s office.

There are over 10 investigations in Facebook and its component parts, Instagram and Whatsapp. This doesn’t mean all investigations will return fines. But Facebook presumably has a reasonable expectation of what’s coming, based on two years of interactions with the Irish office on the various breaches and investigations.

Supposing Facebook is right, and it pays €300m or so to the Irish regulator in fines. Will that be considered satisfactory to other European data protection authorities, or to strong critics of online tech companies, in general?

It’s highly unlikely. Last year, the US fined Facebook $5bn for regulatory breaches. The European Commission ruled that Apple owed Ireland €14bn in taxes (it was overturned by the European General Court but is being appealed again). These are the quantums that have taken hold in our psyche when it comes to big tech companies, breaches and fines.

Added to this is the unfettered hostility toward US tech companies from EU politicians, institutions and media. Tech companies and the internet have, in different ways to different constituencies, shifted power, cultural attention and money in what seems like an alarming way.

So Helen Dixon’s decision to focus on the particulars of the offence, rather than the underlying mood in Europe, looks set to draw fire for some time to come.

Read More





Read More



