Analysis: Irish DPC’s Twitter fine won’t satisfy critics who want Europe to punish US tech firms

Helen Dixon’s €450,000 fine is already being described as ‘too little’ by some critics.

Despite grumbling from other European regulators that the fine is too low, Helen Dixon&rsquo;s office calls the fine &ldquo;effective, proportionate and dissuasive&rdquo;.

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Did the Irish Data Protection Commissioner go too softly on its first big tech fine under GDPR?

That’s the grumbling of a handful of other European regulators. Germany wanted Helen Dixon to fine Twitter up to €22m. Other countries’ regulators wanted at least a seven-figure sum.

Others are bitching too. Given that GDPR law allows for up to 4pc of a company’s annual turnover in fines, the Irish DPC’s €450,000 seems modest (it’s just 0.2pc of Twitter’s €2.7bn turnover).

