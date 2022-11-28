Analysis: does nearly €1bn in data fines mean Ireland is finally on top of regulating big tech?

Does the latest mega-fine on Meta mean that Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner, often criticised in some parts of Europe, is getting on top of big tech enforcement?

Or is it just a minor setback for Meta, regarded by Mark Zuckerberg as the cost of doing business here?

Even those who charge that Helen Dixon has been giving big tech too easy a time might admit that the sums are now starting to add up. In the last 18 months, Meta has now been hit for €912m by Ireland’s regulator.

While this is still only around a month’s global profit for the tech giant, it comes at a time when Mark Zuckerberg’s company is in trouble. In a period when it is cutting thousands of jobs worldwide to save money, €900m is no longer the petty cash consideration it might once have been.

In all, Ms Dixon’s office has now issued two of the three largest fines – both on Meta firms – under GDPR since the privacy law came into effect. Only Luxembourg’s €746m penalty on Amazon compares.

Even still, the Irish office still has some way to go to match the $5bn fine that US regulatory authorities have meted out on Meta.

And privacy fines are still a fraction of other regulatory sanctions within the European judicial, administrative and political system. Google, for example, has been fined a cumulative €8bn in recent years by the European Commission for competition-related breaches in recent years.

So where does Ireland now stand in its reputation for regulating big tech?

Those close to Ms Dixon’s office will say that the spate of big fines now coming from her office was always a logically possible outcome. Officials there have argued for some time that criticism of the agency has failed to appreciate the sometimes infuriatingly long time that administrative regulatory processes can take, if they’re to survive challenges from the unmatched legal resources of the tech giants. The mega fines, in other words, were always coming.

But it’s also possible that pressure from such relentless criticism – up to and including senior European Commission officials – has also played a part. The Irish government’s move to increase the number of Commissioners from one to three was an acknowledgement that there was a confidence issue in some parts of the European political system.

What can we now expect to see?

The DPC still has around 20 outstanding investigations and inquiries into big tech companies, from TikTok to Google to Meta (which remains the most investigated company). It’s possible that the amount in fines will soon start measuring in the billions, rather than the hundreds of millions.

But even with the additional commissioners and the impetus from the current fines, it’s not a given that we’ll see any huge speeding up of processes.