Analysis: does nearly €1bn in data fines mean Ireland is finally on top of regulating big tech?

The office of Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon has received regular criticism over its enforcement of big tech across Europe. Will the latest €265m fine on Meta ease the pressure?

Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon Expand

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Does the latest mega-fine on Meta mean that Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner, often criticised in some parts of Europe, is getting on top of big tech enforcement?

Or is it just a minor setback for Meta, regarded by Mark Zuckerberg as the cost of doing business here?

