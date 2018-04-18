American YouTube personality, filmmaker and vlogger Casey Neistat is about to take the 'Innovation in Tech' stage at Dublin Tech Summit 2018.

American YouTube vlogger Casey Neistat to take to Innovation stage at Dublin Tech Summit 2018

As headline keynote speaker, the co-founder of multimedia company Beme is expected to share advice on storytelling and branding in his 'How to be Heard' presentation.

Up to 10,000 attendees across almost 70 countries are expect to enter the doors of the Dublin Convention Centre over the next two days for the tech conference. With the theme "Share ideas, Grow your Network, Become Inspired", DTS18 features keynotes, panels, demonstrations, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities.

Of particular focus is the conference's commitment to advancing certain groups within the industry including students, women in tech and startups. Keynote speakers representing companies such as Shazam, Microsoft, NASA and The Bitcoin Foundation will explore global technology trends over the next two days.

Eight core themes anchor DTS18, four carried forward from 2017 with additional themes representing new emerging markets: Sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Internet of Things, Big Data, Innovation, Cloud Computing and Fintech. Since DTS17, Dublin Tech Summit's Women in Tech initiative, created to help tackle the gender imbalance within the tech community has grown hugely and is a major part of this years event.

This year's conference committed to offering discounted tickets to women working in tech, anywhere in the world. Last year's attendee gender breakdown was 49pc female which DTS maintains is more than double the ratio of other major tech conferences. DTS also have nearly 45pc female speakers.

