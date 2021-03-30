Amazon’s anti-union fight heats up as Twitter suspends fake employee accounts

Twitter has begun suspending fake accounts purporting to be owned by Amazon employees who claim to be against unionisation.

The fake accounts use stock or synthetic images as profile pictures and argue against union formation at the tech giant.

The writer behind the now-suspended account @AmazonFCDarla said that she didn’t want unions because they “want to come to Amazon and make pay [sic] them a piece of my salary”.

The account holder also wrote that “we simply don’t need” unions at Amazon.

Amazon says that this account, created earlier this month, was fake and that it has reported it to Twitter.

Other anti-union accounts apparently belonging to Amazon workers are also now being investigated.

It comes after Amazon has stepped up its own online advocacy against unions at its large warehouses and fulfilment centres.

The company’s own Twitter account has recently engaged in spats with US politicians over the issue.

“You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you?” wrote the official @AmazonNews Twitter account last week in response to a tweet from a US Democratic congressman from Wisconsin.

“If that were true, nobody would work for us. The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one.”

This tweet was in responses to widespread reports of employees being forced to urinate into bottles because their warehouse timetables were so tight that toilet breaks aren’t always possible.

Amazon’s chief executive of retail, Dave Clark, has also started to publicly argue with politicians who criticise Amazon’s working conditions.

Last week, he mocked US Senator Bernie Sanders on Twitter for travelling to Alabama to support unionisation efforts.

Amazon encourages its employees to defend the company online, offering a day’s paid holidays and a $50 Amazon voucher for those who do.

