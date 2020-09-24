Amazon unveils a flying indoor security drone and special smart speakers for kids

Amazon has unveiled smart speakers for kids and a security drone that flies around inside your house.

The Echo Dot Kids Edition will cost €60 and work as fully-functional small smart speakers that are decorated with animal faces. Amazon has also announced enhanced kids voice recognition to go with the new products.

Meanwhile, its new Ring Always Home Cam is an autonomous flying miniature drone that works inside a domestic house.

When activated by something moving, it takes off and flies around with its video camera, sending video and photo alerts to the owner’s smartphone. It then returns to dock at its recharging station.

The device is set to cost around €250 when launched. However, it can only work on one floor and cannot navigate between levels.

Amazon also announced a new dome-shaped Echo speaker with enhanced voice processing, set to cost around €100 when it launches here.

Finally, Amazon has also announced that Netflix will come to Echo Show smart speaker screens, starting with the Echo Show 10.

