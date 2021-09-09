Amazon to open huge shopping warehouse in Dublin creating 500 jobs

Amazon is to open its first ‘fulfillment’ warehouse in Baldonnell.

The 630,000 square-foot facility, which will store millions of items for delivery on the island of Ireland and in some European countries, will create 500 jobs.

The retail giant will also open a second logistics centre here to support delivery vans.

It’s a major expansion for Amazon’s shopping presence in Ireland, with more one-day delivery to be made available here.

It also promises to cut down on Brexit-related charges from deliveries sourced in Amazon’s UK warehouses.

However, the company declined to say whether it will introduce a separate Amazon.ie Prime service. At present, Irish Amazon Prime members are part of the Amazon.co.uk service.

The move could intensify online shopping growth in Ireland, with the future of Irish retail stores and physical high streets here increasingly in focus.

The new Amazon warehouse site will be at Baldonnell Business Park and will open next Spring. It will hold “millions of items to be picked, packed and shipped to customers across Ireland as well as the rest of Europe”, according to Amazon.

A second 83,000 square-foot Amazon Logistics Delivery Station will open within weeks at Northwest Logistics Park, Ballycoolin.

Last year, Amazon opened its first logistics and delivery station in Rathcoole, Dublin.

The company says that recruitment has started for the 500 new job roles, including engineers, HR and IT professionals, health and safety and finance specialists and operations managers. Recruitment for the floor-workers to pick, pack and ship customer orders will begin next year, the company says.

Amazon has courted negative publicity in the US for harsh working conditions in warehouse and in delivery trucks.

The company says that it will pay workers at least €12 per hour and offer up to €12,000 for course tuition.

“Employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package including include private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection and an employee discount as well as a company pension plan,” the company says.

“We are delighted to be opening our first fulfilment centre in Dublin enabling us to provide faster delivery times for customers across Ireland,” said Stefano Perego, vice president for Amazon’s Fulfilment Centre Operations in Europe. “The new state-of-the-art fulfilment centre and delivery station are a further sign of our commitment to the communities in which we operate. The new teams will play a crucial role in providing faster delivery to customers across Ireland including one-day delivery on hundreds of thousands of items.”