Amazon to lay off over 17,000 workers – report

Amazon's new 630,000 square foot Irish fulfilment centre warehouse in Baldonnell, Co Dublin, is the size of seven football pitches. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Amazon is planning to lay off more than 17,000 workers, 7,000 more than initially expected, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

It was unclear on Wednesday night if any Irish employees would be among the 17,000 workers to lose their jobs. Amazon has a workforce of approximately 1.3m people globally, with around 5,000 in Ireland.

The e-commerce giant in November began laying off staff in its devices division, with a source telling Reuters at the time the company was targeting 10,000 job cuts.

Some of the additional layoffs are from Amazon's corporate ranks, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Salesforce, which employs around 2,000 people in Ireland, said on Wednesday it plans to cut jobs by 10pc globally as technology companies from Meta Platforms to Microsoft slash thousands of jobs in preparation for a recession.