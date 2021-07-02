Amazon launches smart speakers for kids in Ireland

An Amazon Echo speaker designed specifically for kids is being launched into the Irish market this month.

The Echo Dot Kids costs the same price (€70) and has the same technical features as Amazon’s ordinary Echo Dot, but comes in either panda or tiger colours.

However, it can be controlled by parents to filter explicit songs and set daily time limits. It also comes with a year-long subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes Audible book and games.

It has a more generous warranty than the regular Echo Dot, with Amazon pledging to replace it within two years of purchase. “If it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free,” the giant retailer says.

Privacy campaigners have criticised smart speakers, claiming they collect too much personal infromation. Amazon, along with Apple and Google, have also been forced to apologise and reframe their voice-recording terms and conditions after using snippets of real voice conversations for training purposes without clearly informing users.

Amazon says that users can view and delete their voice history and choose not to have voice recordings saved. There is also a button that allows users to control whether the microphone is on or off.

The speaker has been available in the US for some time, but is only being launched into the Irish and UK markets now.

Amazon recently launched a new feature to help kids learn to read. The feature, called Reading Sidekick, synchronises text on a tablet or phone with its audiobook.



