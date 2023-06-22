Amazon Kindle Scribe bulks up on its screen size for easier reading and a better writing experience

The only downside is that it’s much more difficult to use completely one-handed than a smaller Kindle

The Amazon Kindle Scribe's Pen works through a system called electromagnetic resistance (EMR) which triggers a reaction between the screen and the stylus when they come in contact. Photo: Adrian Weckler

Amazon Kindle Scribe

Pros: excellent for writing, good battery life, big screen for reading

Cons: software feels quite old and limited

I’VE always lamented the small size of e-readers, making users choose between tiny fonts or constantly flicking a digital page every few seconds.

So when Amazon announced its 10.2-inch Kindle Scribe, the same screen size as most iPads, I was intrigued.

More than that, though, the Scribe comes with its own large stylus to let you write on it like a notebook. Because it’s an ‘e-ink’ screen, and not an LCD display like a tablet, it promises to be a much more natural writing experience than an iPad or Android tablet.

So is it? At over twice the price of most other Kindles, is it worth the extra money for the extra screen? Will you actually use the stylus?

1. The writing experience

Overall, the writing experience using the Kindle Pen is absolutely superb. The movement feels perfect, with just a tiny bit of resistance on the matte screen. It’s good enough that you look forward to using it as a feature, rather than use it because you absolutely need to take notes sometimes, which is more how I feel when I’m using Apple or Samsung screen styluses.

Aside from the natural feeling from the writing process itself, the most useful feature here is the writing-to-text conversion tool. This kicks in as an option when you go to share the notebook over email. It’s the extra edge that has made me return to using the Kindle Scribe, especially as much of what I do as notes makes it into some part of my work-based duties.

Amazon also doesn’t mess around with a small stylus (like Samsung Galaxy devices) or one that irritatingly needs to be purchased separately and recharged, like Apple’s Pencil.

Instead, you get a Kindle Pen when you buy the Scribe. Like Apple’s Pencil 2, it has a ‘flat’ side which allows it to attach magnetically to the side of the Kindle Scribe.

You don’t charge it, though. The way the Pen works is through a system called electromagnetic resistance (EMR) which effectively triggers a reaction between the screen and the stylus when they come in contact. This means that other styluses using this technology can also be used with the Scribe. But options from Apple, Samsung or others which don’t use this technology won’t work with it.

The Pen comes with a number of replacement tips, as these do wear out after a number of weeks’ usage.

You can use it in a limited way to annotate texts and scribble notes, although nowhere near as flexibly and completely as I’d like. And getting documents onto the device to markup is something most people probably won’t be able to do. The Kindle software is way too limited to give a more advanced experience here.

2. Using it as an e-reader

In general, this was another highlight for me, with one or two minor niggles. To have this much screen real estate, while still keeping the device pretty light and nimble is a real gift to someone like me.

It has a nice backlit monotone screen to use in bed or in dark places, while the e-ink display makes it 10 times better to read outside on a sunny day than any tablet or smartphone.

The only downside is that it’s much more difficult to use completely one-handed than a smaller Kindle. This is not because of the weight, but because of the navigation choices. There’s no buttons, meaning you have to swipe or tap to move the page along. That’s fine on a smaller device, but on a large one like this, it really means you end up using two hands.

3. Battery life

For such a large e-reader, battery life is really good on the Kindle Scribe. I haven’t had it long enough to really test the battery life, but it’s still going on its initial charge, a week later. Amazon says you’ll get about 40 hours’ reading on it per charge or about 10 hours’ writing. That matches, or beats, most other Kindles.

It’s worth mentioning that Amazon sells a dedicated cover for the Kindle Scribe (€65), which I also received in my test kit. It’s a handsome cover with a loop to securely stow the Kindle Pen.

4. Limitations

The device’s hardware power (chip, Ram) remains modest while the software still feels like something from 15 or 20 years ago. When you try to do something like scroll down a page, the entire screen refreshes itself in a way that computers used to do in the 1980s. If you’re trying to scroll repeatedly through things, mistaps and overshoots aren’t uncommon.

To be fair, this doesn’t really affect the reading experience, which is a simple next-page, last-page process, at all. Nor does it veto a generally excellent writing experience. This isn’t a device that’s intended to rival your tablet or smartphone in this way. It’s designed to be a much more static tool that focuses on other, non-graphical things.

While you can listen to any of your Audible downloads on it, you’ll need Bluetooth headphones; there are no speakers on the device, nor is there a 3.5mm headphone port. The USB-C charging port on it can’t be used for earphones or headlines, either.

5. Conclusion

If you like the idea of a larger e-ink screen for reading, this is a fairly excellent device to do it on. If you think you might benefit from making physical notes on something larger than a smartphone, this also beats other tablets.